Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $122.45 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $122,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after purchasing an additional 68,970 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 850 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $185,266.06. This represents a 55.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,100 shares of company stock worth $3,631,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IFF opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.98 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

