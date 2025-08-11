Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 277.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

