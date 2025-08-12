Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vontier were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.8% during the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 14.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE VNT opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vontier Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Vontier Company Profile



Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

