White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,282 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.07.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
