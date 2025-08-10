Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,049,000 after buying an additional 506,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after buying an additional 774,664 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after buying an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after buying an additional 714,849 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.