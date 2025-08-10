Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $640.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $642.94. The stock has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $619.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

