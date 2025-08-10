Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Global Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,427,000. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,501,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 64,812 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,141.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,105,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IXN opened at $97.43 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

