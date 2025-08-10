5G Stocks To Watch Now – August 7th

Fortinet, Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, and Cadence Design Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or deploy components and services essential to fifth-generation (5G) wireless networks. These typically include semiconductor makers, network equipment suppliers, telecommunications carriers and device manufacturers that stand to benefit from the global rollout of faster, lower-latency mobile connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded down $24.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.01. 32,937,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88. Fortinet has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $114.82.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,910,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,154,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.46. 9,974,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,084,586. The company has a market cap of $275.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $70.14.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $145.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.58. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $9.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $351.09. 699,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,671. The stock has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.05.

