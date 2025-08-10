Astor Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SPLG stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $75.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

