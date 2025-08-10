Transportation Stocks To Follow Now – August 8th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, and Caterpillar are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide the movement of goods or people, including airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping lines and logistics providers. Their performance is influenced by factors such as fuel prices, regulatory changes, trade volumes and overall economic growth. Because demand for transportation services tends to rise and fall with economic activity, these stocks are often viewed as indicators of broader market health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,461,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,352,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,185. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $425.90 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.21 and its 200-day moving average is $496.57.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,154. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $441.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.99 and a 200-day moving average of $355.63.

