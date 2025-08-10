Barclays Boosts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $390.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.20.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $370.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.33. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,797.52. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,939,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Duolingo by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

