Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,730 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 318.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

