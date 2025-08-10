Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 53,662 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $168,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.81 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

