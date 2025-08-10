iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 158,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $80.68 and a one year high of $101.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.77.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

