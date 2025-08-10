Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Biltmore Family Office LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $620,875,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $183.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

