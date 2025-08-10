Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 152.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,282 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.6% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $25,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Fairfield University increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 474,631 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

