Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 7,709 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUB opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

