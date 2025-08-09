Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $949,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $12,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

