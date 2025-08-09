Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 3,181 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPFree Report) by 156.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 597.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,685.94. This trade represents a 6.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall Mehl bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,950.35. This represents a 9.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,194 shares of company stock worth $925,981. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insperity Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NSP stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

