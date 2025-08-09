Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 3,181 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 156.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 597.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,685.94. This trade represents a 6.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall Mehl bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,950.35. This represents a 9.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,194 shares of company stock worth $925,981. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

View Our Latest Report on NSP

Insperity Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NSP stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.