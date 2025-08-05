Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 153,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

