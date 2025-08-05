TD Asset Management Inc Invests $249,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 725.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.9%

EQNR stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

