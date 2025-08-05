LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,420 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of AMETEK worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 201.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $184.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

