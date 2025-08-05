William Blair Lowers Earnings Estimates for Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research report issued on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.18.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $318.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.54. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total value of $78,897,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $209,279.62. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,702,833.92. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,340 shares of company stock worth $434,983,956. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

