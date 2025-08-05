Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $19,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,778 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

