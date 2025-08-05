LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $21,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 340.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.39.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $409.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.