Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $467.1429.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $496.71 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $258.85 and a 1 year high of $505.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.89.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.