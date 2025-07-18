WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $289.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $805.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

