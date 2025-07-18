Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,223,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,841,000 after purchasing an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $713.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $708.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.98. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

