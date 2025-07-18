JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Callahan Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:JPM opened at $289.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.