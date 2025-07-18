Applied Capital LLC FL Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Applied Capital LLC FL trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.4% in the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $289.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The stock has a market cap of $805.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.91 and its 200 day moving average is $257.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

