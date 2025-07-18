New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.61 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of ABG stock opened at $230.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.64 and its 200-day moving average is $245.10. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.