Q2 EPS Estimates for Expand Energy Lifted by Analyst

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Expand Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Expand Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Expand Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Trading Down 0.1%

EXE opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74. Expand Energy has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Expand Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expand Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.