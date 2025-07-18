Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of H&R Block worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB opened at $55.56 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.57%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

