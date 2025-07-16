Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 481.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,840.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.93.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total transaction of $4,658,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 523,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,158,951.52. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,178 shares of company stock worth $6,720,521. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $528.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,174.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.