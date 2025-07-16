Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 63,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Telefonica Brasil Price Performance

VIV opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telefonica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIV

Telefonica Brasil Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.