Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Report on EXLS

ExlService Trading Down 3.8%

ExlService stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.