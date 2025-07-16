Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 120.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,969.30. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.82.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $288.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,111.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.44. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

