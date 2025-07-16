Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,268,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after purchasing an additional 367,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,560,000 after purchasing an additional 240,144 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,075,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,417,000 after purchasing an additional 225,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,060 shares of company stock worth $253,164. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BURL stock opened at $252.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.02. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.