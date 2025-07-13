MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in MetLife by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.58.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:MET opened at $77.69 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.