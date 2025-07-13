Fairway Wealth LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fairway Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

