TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 830.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3%

SWK stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

