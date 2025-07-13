Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $52.46 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,148 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $52,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $111.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.54.

ARE stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

