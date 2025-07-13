TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 998 Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $6,856,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 284,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,555,458.32. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $615,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 313,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,130,415.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,645,690 shares of company stock worth $592,729,502 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $105.62 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. FBN Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roblox from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

