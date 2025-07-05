NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.1% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $160.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,667,634.25. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.