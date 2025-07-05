New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,481 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

