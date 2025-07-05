Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $137,448,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,346,000 after purchasing an additional 672,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,637,000 after purchasing an additional 630,255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 47,124.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 425,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 424,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 477.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 197,598 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $109.20 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

