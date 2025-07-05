New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,414 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Royal Gold by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $179.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $191.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

