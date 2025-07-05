Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.7%

Stifel Financial stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.