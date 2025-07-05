KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 249,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

