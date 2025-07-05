NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,790,745.58. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

